New Delhi, June 15 : Post the recent introduction of the Narzo 50 series, Chinese smartphone maker realme is reportedly busy preparing to bring out the Narzo 60 series. However, it seems that realme chooses to keep this development a secret for now, as the realme Narzo 60 5G has been spotted on Geekbench listing revealing important specs details.

The revealed details show that the upcoming realme Narzo 60 5G will come with 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, given the details in the listing that says that the device has scored 714 points in Geekbench 6’s single-core and 1868 in multi-core tests. The listings also show that the device’s octa-core chipset comprises of two main cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. realme Number Smartphone Series Endeavouring Excellence in Camera, Design, and Display To Redefine Innovation.

The upcoming handset is expected to come with a choice of 64GB and 128GB of internal storage, while it is likely to boot on Android 13 OS topped with realme UI 4.0.

According to the reports, the realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to be a rehashed version of the realme 11 5G, which never made it to the Indian market. While the realme 11 vanilla was dropped from launching in the Indian market, the higher models – realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro+ have been launched here. So, here’s what the realme 11 specs look like. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

realme 11 Specifications

The realme 11 gets a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a standard 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a dual camera setup comprising of a 64MP and a 2MP units. The front facing 8MP snapper handles the selfie requirements. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 backed by 8GB+128GB, while it runs on Android 13 OS topped with Realme UI 4. The device packs in a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

