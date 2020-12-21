Xiaomi's sub-brand - Redmi launched the Redmi 9 Power smartphone in the country last week with a starting price of Rs 10,999. The phone maker confirmed the online sale details of the phone during the launch event itself, which is scheduled to happen tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The handset will be made available online via Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi Mi 11 Likely To Ditch Hole-Punch Waterfall Display.

The Redmi 9 Power comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB & 4GB + 128GB. The former will retail at Rs 10,999 while the latter will cost Rs 11,999. The phone will be offered in four colours - Mighty Black, Fiery Red, Electric Green and Blazing Blue.

It's here and it's #PowerPacked! Introducing the all-new #Redmi9Power - on sale on Dec 22 at 12 noon. ⚡️ Experience the #PowerOf6000mAh, 48MP Quad Camera, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662, 6.53 FHD+ Display and more, starting at just ₹10,999! Know more: https://t.co/tm9ghhsV4Y pic.twitter.com/xo5YZOye8K — Redmi India - #Redmi9Power is Here! (@RedmiIndia) December 17, 2020

As far as the specifications are concerned, Redmi's latest smartphone gets a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU.

Redmi 9 Power (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

In the camera department, the budget smartphone gets a quad rear camera module at the back aligned in a vertical alignment on the left side of the phone. The module comprises a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 11:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).