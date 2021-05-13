Redmi India today announced prices of the Note 10S in the country. The Realme 8 rival gets a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant. Realme was quick enough to silently drop prices of the Realme 8 smartphone, which was launched in the country with prices starting at Rs 14,999. Instead of the launch price, it now retails at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant on Flipkart. Interestingly, the handset is listed on the official website at the same price. The company is offering a discount of Rs 500 across all variants of the Realme 8 phone. Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Teased Online, To Feature 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display.

With this offer, interested buyers can get their hands on the phone by paying Rs 14,499 for the base model. The bigger 6GB + 128GB version which was previously priced at Rs 15,999 can be purchased at Rs 15,499. The bigger 8GB + 128GB variant is up for sale with a price tag of Rs 16,499 instead of Rs 16,999.

The handset is available in two shades – Cyber Silver and Cyber Black. In terms of specifications, the Realme 8 sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage.

There is no one like 8! The #realme8 is a complete package with superior features and a finely crafted design which makes it a ‘real’ smart choice. Leading the charts and winning hearts, always. Starting from ₹14,499.#InStyleCaptureInfinity Buy now: https://t.co/7My18mIFKt pic.twitter.com/eb8goHeYyx — realme (@realmeIndia) May 13, 2021

For photos and videos, it comes with a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP monochrome and macro sensors. Upfront, it packs a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. It is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery with a 30W Dart charge.

Realme 8 Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11

64MP Quad Rear Camera & 16MP Selfie Camera

6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

MediaTek Helio G95

Up To 8GB

128GB (Up To 256GB)

4,300mAh With 30W Dart Charge

Rs 14,499

