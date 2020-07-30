Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to introduce the Galaxy M31s smartphone today in the Indian market. The handset will succeed the Galaxy M31 mobile phone that was launched in the country earlier this year. The device will take on the likes of phones such as OnePlus Nord, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme X3 & others. The handset will go on the first sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 that will begin from August 6 till August 7. The smartphone has been listed on Samsung India's official website & Amazon.in that revealed its several key features.

The mobile device is expected to sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-O display. For photography, the smartphone will come equipped with a quad rear camera module.

Samsung Galaxy M31s (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The primary camera will be a 64MP with an f/1.8 lens, the other three cameras could be a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor & a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, there will be an Intelli-cam with a Single Take Mode that will let users shoot photos & videos at the same time.

Samsung Galaxy M31s (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The device is expected to be powered by Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The handset will come packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging & reverse charging facility. Pricing & other details of Samsung Galaxy M31s will be revealed during its launch event.

