New Delhi, January 21: Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series on January 22, 2025, during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphones. Additionally, reports suggest the introduction of a new model, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, which is anticipated to be available in selected countries.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to be livestreamed in India on January 22, 2025, at 11:30 PM. You can watch the event live on Samsung's official website as well as on their YouTube channel. As per reports, Samsung is rumoured to launch a new model in its Galaxy S25 series, which is likely the Galaxy S25 Slim. There have been mixed reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. Rumours suggest that Samsung might introduce the smartphone during the upcoming launch event, while multiple reports indicate it may be released later in this year. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Tomorrow; Check Timing, Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Availablity (Expected)

As per a report of Phone Arena, the Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to be available in 39 countries and regions. The list may include countries such as India, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Brazil, and the Caucasus. Additionally, it could be offered in Croatia, Egypt, France, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Libya, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia and Montenegro, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Pro Launch Likely in March 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Features and Specifications (Expected)

The Galaxy S25 Slim is anticipated to come with a 6.66-inch display and will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone might include a 200MP primary camera, a 50MPl ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom. Additionally, the S25 Slim is anticipated to come with a thickness of 6.44mm and will likely run on One UI 7 based on Android 15.

