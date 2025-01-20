New Delhi, January 20: Nothing is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3 in India during the first quarter of 2025. The smartphone maker may also introduce the Nothing Phone 3 Pro model. The company's CEO, Carl Pei, has hinted at introducing the smartphone early this year. While official details are yet to be announced, various reports suggest that the smartphones will likely feature an LTPO AMOLED display and a powerful processor.

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 and Pro model is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2025. Multiple reports suggest that the launch could take place in March 2025. While the Nothing Phone 3 was initially expected to be launched in 2024, the company has reportedly decided to delay the launch to enhance its AI features. The smartphones is likely to fall within the mid-range segment category. Rumours suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 price could be around INR 45,000. Additionally, the Nothing Phone 3 Pro model is expected to be priced above INR 55,000. OPPO Find N5 Foldable Flagship Phone To Launch in China Soon, To Boast Slimmest Design Around 3.5mm to 4mm: Reports.

Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

Nothing will include AI features in its smartphones. Additionally, the Phone 3 is rumoured to include an Action Button. There are speculations that the Nothing Phone 3 may be launched with either a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor. The Nothing Phone 3 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and may offer 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Likely on MWC 2025, May Feature Self-Developed ‘Small Surge’ Chip; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

The standard Nothing Phone 3 may feature a 6.5-inch display, while the Pro model is anticipated to come with a larger 6.67-inch display, offering users a more immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the smartphones are anticipated to feature a unique glyph back design with customisable LED strips. It is said to illuminate during calls, notifications, and other alerts.

