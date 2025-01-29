New Delhi, January 29: Vivo is expected to launch its new smartphone, the Vivo V50, in India in February 2025. The Vivo V50 will be the next smartphone from the Vivo V series. It will come with new features and specifications. The Vivo V50 is anticipated to be equipped with a Snapdragon processor. Additionally, it is expected to feature an AMOLED display.

As the official launch date of the Vivo V50 is yet to be revealed, there are speculations it may be launched in February. This information comes from a tipster, Abhishek Yadav, who shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) indicating the anticipated launch timeline. Apple, SpaceX and T-Mobile Collaborate To Launch Starlink Support for iPhone Users.

Vivo V50 May Launch in February in India

Exclusive 🌠 Vivo V50 is launching in India next month, but there's no Vivo V50 Pro this time. 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset 🌈 Colour options: Blue, Rose, Red, and Grey - RAM and storage: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB#VivoV50 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 26, 2025

There are also speculations that the Vivo V50 launch may take place on February third week in India. The smartphone is likely to be available in four colour options, which may include blue, grey, rose, and red. Vivo V50 price in India may be around INR 30,000.

Vivo V50 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo V50 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It is likely to be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and will likely offer up to 512GB of internal storage. The Vivo V50 is expected to be available in three variants. It may include an 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage, an 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage, and a 12GB RAM + 512GB of storage. The smartphone is also anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The V50 may offer a 120Hz refresh rate along with 1.5K resolution. Nothing Confirms Launch of Its Next Smartphone in India on March 4, 2025, Expected To Be Nothing Phone 3 or Nothing Phone (3a); Check Details.

The Vivo V50 is anticipated to feature a dual rear camera setup at the rear, which is likely to include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which may support 80W or 90W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).