New Delhi, November 25: Samsung may soon integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its Galaxy smartphones and other devices. According to reports, Samsung is in talks with Microsoft-backed OpenAI to bring advanced AI capabilities into its products.

The development could allow Samsung users to access AI-driven features. If the collaboration goes through, Samsung devices could offer new features like smarter virtual assistants, improved voice recognition, and enhanced user interactions powered by ChatGPT.

As per a report of The Information, OpenAI has discussed powering artificial intelligence in Samsung devices. It could be a significant development for Samsung, as integrating advanced AI into their Galaxy series would give the company an advantage in the smartphone market. Users might be able to enjoy enhanced virtual assistant features with ChatGPT’s ability to understand and respond to queries more effectively.

Apple is about to add ChatGPT to its iOS in the upcoming update. The development comes after the company shared details about it during the Worldwide Developers Conference held in May. iPhone users can expect enhanced capabilities and improved interactions on their devices with this new feature.

Samsung might use ChatGPT and the advanced language models to provide additional services for Galaxy AI users. Currently, Samsung's AI features are built using a mix of its own language model and Google's Gemini AI. By integrating ChatGPT into Galaxy devices, users could have the ability to ask more complicated questions and receive helpful answers to make their experience even better.

Samsung has been using artificial intelligence (AI) in various ways to enhance user experience. Additionally, the mobile app for ChatGPT has achieved success, with more than 4.2 million downloads from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store combined in September 2024. It shows the popularity is growing for AI applications and users are eager to explore new technologies on their devices.

