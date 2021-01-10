Mumbai, January 10: Scientists across the world noted that the Earth is now spinning faster on its axis than before. Due to this unusual phenomenon, scientists believe that an average day in 2021 will be 0.05 milliseconds shorter. There are 86,400 seconds in a day. The duration of a day on the Earth is determined by the speed at which the planet spins on its axis. The entire duration of a day is 24 hours. Earth Is Heading Towards Black Hole Faster Than Previously Thought! New Milky Way Map Reveals the Blue Planet Is 2,000 Light-Years Closer to Massive Black Hole.

Since the 1960s, atomic clocks have allowed scientists to record the passage of time in increments. As per reports, over the year, atomic clocks reports a lag of 19 milliseconds. According to a report published in the online portal, livescience.com, the year 2020 witnessed the 28 fastest days on the Earth since 1960 as the planet has been completing its revolutions around its axis milliseconds quicker than average. The Earth reportedly recorded the first day in 2020 on July 19. The day was 1.4602 milliseconds shorter than normal.

Before 2020, the shortest day was recorded in 2005. The length of a day is officially measured by the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service (IERS). As per data by Atom clocks, it has been revealed that the spin of the Earth is variable. Scientists have discovered that the Earth was slowing its spin very gradually to compensate by the insertion of a leap second now and the until last year, reported Phys Org. Is The Earth Flat and Not Spherical? Here's What Flat Earth Societies Believe And Deny Earth's Sphericity.

Notably, leap second is an adjustment of time, which is similar to leap year. As per reports, a total of 27 “leap seconds” have been added in the last 50 years. Generally, “leap second” always occur at the end of December or the end of June.

