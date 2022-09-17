Astronomers in war-torn Ukraine claim Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) are filling the skies above Kyiv. A paper in this regard has been published by the Main Astronomical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. The paper, titled 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Observations of Event', states that two meteor observation stations in Kyiv and the nearby village of Vinarivka have detected UFOs.

According to a report in Live Science, the US intelligence agency, however, has not justified the claim of the astronomers of Ukraine. It has said that what is being described as a UFO are military tools that appear too fleetingly to identify points to aircraft and drones being used in the ongoing war in Ukraine. NASA Planning To Launch Pictures of Naked Humans Into Space in Hope of Luring Aliens

Ukrainian astronomers say that they are seeing significant number of objects whose nature is not yet clear. They see them everywhere. A group and squadron of ships were detected which were moving at a speed of 3 to 5 degrees per second, astronomers added. UFO Spotted in Lucknow Sky? Mysterious Dotted Lights Bemuse Kannauj Residents, Turn Out To Be Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink Satellite Train, See Viral Photos

The researchers classified their observations into two categories- Cosmics and Phantoms. The first appears bright, while the second appears to absorb all kinds of light within itself, due to which it is not visible. Ukrainian researchers say that the eye is unable to see events lasting less than a tenth of a second. Because it takes four tenths of a second to recognize an event.

However, so far these reports are not fully confirmed whether the claims of Ukrainian astronomers are true or whether they have mistaken some other flying objects in the sky as UFOs. Keeping things in the context of ‘Russia-Ukraine War’ it may be possible that these may have something to do with military technology or foreign surveillance.

Though simple explanation suggests these could be rockets, missiles, or other weapons used in the conflict, scientists say that they are not yet confirmed of what they are.

