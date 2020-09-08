In the past few months, NASA has been watching and updating about a lot of space rocks that are headed past the planet. Almost every month, there is a minimum of one update about an asteroid approaching on the course of the planet. And there is one on its way today also, while you read this! Yes, asteroid 2020 PT4 will be in the earth's close approach tonight. It is about 36-metre-long which makes it the size twice as long as an 18-wheeler truck. So should we be worried? No, the space rock passes from a distance and it won't pose any harm to us. Read on to know more about it. Asteroid 2018VP1: NASA Data Shows Space Rock Heading Towards Earth and It Has 0.41% Chance to Hit the Planet, Should You Be Worried?

As per NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory website, asteroid 2020 PT4 will only be 0.01266 astronomical units (AU) from Earth. That is about 1,180,000 miles or 1,893,909 kilometres from the surface of the earth. Now although that distance seems far to us, it is much less if counted in astronomical terms. It will make a close approach to the planet on September 8, 15:52 UTC. In Indian Standard Time it will be 9:22 PM. It is travelling at 12.6 kilometres per second! As per the calculations, it is a Near-Earth Object (NEO). Just two days ago, another big asteroid 2010 FR also passed by closely from the earth.

Will it be Dangerous?

Although it is a long space rock and travelling at a whooping speed, Asteroid 2020 PT4 poses on threat to the earth. In case, of a collision, if at all, NASA says it will not be a life-threatening event. There are more chances that it would just explode in the atmosphere in case it enters the earth's atmosphere.

Meanwhile, scientists at NASA have time and again warned of an asteroid collision course in the future but they are also working on ways to eliminate the space rock out there with some technology. With the way things are going about in the year 2020, there may be reports of asteroid hits coming up but don't worry, the asteroid passing tonight is not dangerous.

