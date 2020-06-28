The time to observe the moon in the full glory of the beautiful night sky is coming soon. Exactly a week later, the full moon of July, called the Thunder moon will rise up in the skies. This time too, like the previous month, there will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. Buck Moon 2020 will rise on July 5 this year. If you love observing the moon through all its phases, then you can get ready to see yet another full moon next week. Ahead of Buck Moon 2020, we tell you more details about the moonrise timings and more interesting things about this moon. List of Full Moon in 2020 Calendar: From June 5 Strawberry Moon to July 5 Thunder Moon to December 30 Cold Moon, Here's Complete List With Names and Dates.

Date and Timings of Buck Moon

Thunder Moon will rise after sunset on July 4 and reach the peak illumination at 12:44 AM ET July 5. In India, it will be 10: 14 AM. For those in the North and South America and Africa, it will appear eclipsed into the Earth's outer shadow of the penumbra. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in July 2020 Date and Timings: Know Everything About The Celestial Event of Full Buck Moon Eclipse.

Meaning of Buck Moon

By now, if you have been following the moon calendars regularly, you'd know that every moon gets its name from the ancient tribes and their references of seasonal change. Buck moon is called so because a deer or buck's antlers are in full mode of growth during this time. It is also called as Thunder moon because the frequent thunderstorms taking place during this time. There are other names for this moon too, it is called the Full Hay Moon, since a lot of hay harvest takes place in some regions. Another name for it is the Wort Moon.

This year's full moon day coincides with the American Independence Day. So in some places, there would be celebrations with fireworks in the night with the moon making for a stunning backdrop in the sky too. If you are a true moon lover, you'd rather be away from the fireworks and just observe the satellite shining bright.

