Utqiagvik, Alaska, is the northernmost town in the United States of America, and it has entered its annual polar night. What does this mean? It means that the town won’t see the sun again until 2025. For almost two months, residents of Utqiagvik, Alaska, will live in darkness. Imagine no sun to energise you in the morning or brighten the mood. For a person who loves to bask in the sun and enjoy the warm rays of the sunlight, this could be a nightmare! But this is nothing new for the people of Utqiagvik. The town has learnt to live with the beauty of the Arctic winter. Even though the winters here can be brutal during this time, the people rely on the community and artificial lights to carry out their daily tasks and go about their routine. No Sunrise In Alaskan Town, Utqiagvik! Know All About Polar Nights That Brings Near-Darkness in This American Northernmost Town.

The sun set in Utqiagvik, Alaska, for the last time in 2024 on Monday, November 18 at 1:27 PM. The town only witnessed 30 minutes of sunlight on the day. The town will now remain in darkness until Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Even though the town will not see daylight, it will not be completely dark. A few hours of dim light will come from the civil light, a dim glow in the sky when the sun is just below the horizon, every day. The civil light happens just before the sunrise or after sunset, and it provides just enough natural light to be able to see without lamps. It breaks the darkness for a few hours during Utqiagvik’s polar night. Midnight Sun in Antarctica: Matty Jordan Documents Bright Sunlight During Midnight at the Coldest Place on Earth in Enthralling Instagram Reels (Watch Videos).

But why does Utqiagvik not see sunlight for almost two months? The town goes into darkness for almost two months due to its location. The phenomenon occurs due to the Earth’s tilt during this time, which causes the sun to stay below the horizon. So, the sun does not rise for that long. This is why Utqiagvik, which is so far up north, experiences a long period without sunlight.

Though the town goes into complete darkness for almost two months during the winters, the warmer months are completely opposite. Utqiagvik enters the polar day, where they witness 24 hours of sunlight. In January, the town celebrates the first sighting of the sun.

