Rumble, a video streaming platform from Canada, will reportedly invest up to USD 20 million of cash reserve in Bitcoin amid its price rise. The cryptocurrency has been on the rise since the US election 2of 2024 and Donald Trump's victory. The video platform Rumble has been popular among many users who want to share livestreaming videos with other users. Currently, the Bitcoin price is around USD 92,000. UPI Hits Milestone of 16.6 Billion Transactions in October 2024, RBI Report Says Internationalisation of Unified Payments Interface Progressing Rapidly.

Canadian Video Platform Rumble Planning to Invest in Bitcoin Amid Its Price Rise

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Video streaming company Rumble to invest up to $20M of cash reserves in #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/5YbMJOxrC9 — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)