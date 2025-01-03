New Delhi, January 3: Telegram has introduced an update to its app for 2025. The new update brings several features that enhance the user experience and interaction on the platform. Telegram appears to be enhancing the transparency and safety of its platform by introducing a third-party verification feature.

Telegram has introduced its first update of 2025. Users can now send collectible gifts that can be shared or sent again to other people. There’s also a new option to react to events happening in the chat, making conversations more interactive. Additionally, you can use filters to search for specific messages more easily. An in-app QR code scanner has been added too, along with many other useful features. Blinkit Ambulance Service Launch: Delivery Platform Launches Ambulance Service in Gurugram, Aims for Quick and Reliable Emergency Health Care.

Telegram New Features in 2025

Gifts you get on Telegram can now be upgraded to become collectibles. These collectible gifts come with unique features and can be shared with other users or even sold at auctions on NFT marketplaces. When you upgrade a gift, it reveals a new look from a wide range of custom designs created by Telegram artists.

Telegram now gives public figures and organisations the chance to get verified, which will be helpful for users to spot official sources of information. Trusted third-party services can now add extra verification icons to user accounts and chats to enhance transparency. The new feature for verification aims to stop scams and cut down on misinformation.

The search bar in your chat list now makes it easy to find messages from any of your conversations. In the "Chats" tab, there are now additional filters that will allow you to narrow down the results so that you can see messages specifically from private chats, group chats, or channels. The in-app camera on Android and iOS now automatically detects QR codes. It will allow you to open links directly in your preferred browser without the need to switch between apps. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Introduces New Grok Button on X Profiles.

Additionally, when someone sends you a gift, joins a group, or starts a video chat, a special service message will pop up in the conversation. These messages will now allow for reactions, so you can easily express your gratitude or welcome new members with two taps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 02:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).