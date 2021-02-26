Telegram officially rolled out a new update that brings several new features. The new beta update v7.5.0 brings auto-delete messages, home screen widgets, expiring invite links and animated emojis for both Android and iOS platforms. The app already allowed the users to delete messages in the conversation at any time but the latest update brings the option to set an auto-delete timer for messages sent into any chatbox. It is important to note that, for groups and channels, only admins have the authority to modify the timer. Auto-delete only applies to messages sent after the timer is set, earlier messages will stay in the chat history. Telegram Rolls Out Auto-Delete Messages Feature in the Wake of WhatsApp Privacy Policy Row.

Telegram Auto-Delete Messages (Photo Credits: Telegram)

To enable the timer on Android, tap on 'Clear History' and then choose a duration. On iOS, press and hold a message, press 'Select', tap on 'Clear Chat' at the top-left and 'Enable Auto-Delete'.

Telegram Home Screen Widget (Photo Credits: Telegram)

The home screen widget allows users to access the chats faster by adding a Telegram widget to the home screen. The update brings two widget options - The 'Chat Widget' that shows a preview of recent messages and the 'Shortcut Widget' that shows only names and profile pictures. On Android, chats and messages will always be up to date and users can further expand the widget to take up more of your screen. To add a widget, press and hold on your home screen, then tap 'Widgets' on Android or the (+) on iOS and search for Telegram.

Telegram Expiring Invite Links (Photo Credits: Telegram)

Another feature that this update brings is 'Expiring Invite Links'. This feature is an easy and quick way to bring 1 or 1 million people to groups and channels. With Expiring Invite Links, owners and admins can create additional links with a limited duration, number of users or both. Any invite link can be converted into a scannable QR code. To view and manage the invite link, tap to open Group or Channels profile, click on 'Edit' and 'Invite Links' or to convert a link to a QR Code. In addition to this, Telegram's new update also brings new animated cool emojis.

Telegram New Animated Emojis (Photo Credits: Telegram)

