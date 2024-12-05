Elon Musk's xAI introduced Grok to compete against the dominating OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini AI chatbot. According to a post by Nima Owji (@nima_owji) on the X platform, the Grok free version rolled out in New Zealand. He said that the X and xAI companies would soon allow everyone access to the free version of the Grok chatbot. It is available only with X Premium and Premium+ subscribers, unlike ChatGPT and Gemini. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Owned xAI’s Chatbot Now Allows Users To Upload Multiple Images at Once.

Grok Free Version Launched in NZ, Soon Coming for All Users

People in New Zealand can access GROK for FREE now! X and xAI will soon allow everyone to use a free version of Grok! pic.twitter.com/hC5gpK7kKV — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) December 4, 2024

