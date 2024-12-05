Cupertino, December 5: Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has been with the tech giant since 1998, has announced how long he will serve the company and when he will retire. Cook joined Apple in March 1998 as a Vice President of global operations, including sales, serving his tenure of 26 years and 9 months. In 2011, he became the CEO of Apple to further the company's innovations and offer them to the global market.

Steve Joins, who co-founded the company along with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne, died on 5 October 2011 due to cancer. This left a big responsibility to Tim Cook, who was appointed CEO on August 24, 2011. In a recent interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed how long he would continue his role with Apple and when he would retire. OnePlus To Invest INR 6,000 Crore in India by 2027 To Boost Products and Services Under ‘Project Starlight’.

Hard to Image Life Without Apple, Said Tim Cook; Check Official Interview with WIRED

Tim Cook was interviewed by WIRED and spoke about his long-serving position. He said, "I'll do it until the voice in my head says, 'It's time.". He further explained that he could not imagine life without Apple and hinted that he would like to continue as long as possible. According to reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook had been looking for potential candidates who could replace his role.

Who Could Replace Tim Cook and Become the Next Apple CEO?

From the interview, it seems Tim Cook may continue as Apple CEO; however, eventually, he would have to retire from his position. However, according to previous and new reports, it is expected that John Ternus will mostly replace the role of Tim Cook and become the latest global CEO. Ternus has been with the company since 2011, working on various product announcements. He has reportedly been in the spotlight and gained respect over the years. OPPO Find X8, OPPO Find X8 Pro Sale Officially Begins in India; Check Price, Launch Offers, Specifications, Features and More.

Apple's next CEO will reportedly have to attend to multiple departments, including marketing, engineering, finance and more, as a part of the company's strategic move. Although it would be the next chapter in Apple's history when a new CEO is appointed, Tim Cook is serving the role and will do so until he feels like retiring.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2024 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).