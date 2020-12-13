Remember the Google 3D animals and birds that went viral earlier this year? Google has now added 50 new Augmented Reality (AR) animals to the existing list. The list of new virtual animals includes a cat, red panda, giraffe, cow, milk cow, zebra and pig. You can now also see these animals wherever you can using your phone. Google had introduced 3D animals in Search in 2019 which became quite popular at the beginning of lockdown in March this year. And been adding new characters to its 3D animals' library.

Google has highlighted a fraction of them in its video that includes hippo, giraffe, milk cow, cat, zebra, pig, and chow chow, shared on Twitter. Sharing the video on Twitter, Google wrote, "Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D." Google 'View in 3D' Animals AR Feature Video Tutorial: Step by Step Guide on How to Click Photos With Lion, Giant Panda, Tiger, and Penguin in Your Space.

Google Adds 50 New Animals to 3D Feature:

Hip(po), hip(po), hooray! 🦛 There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap "View in 3D" to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with #Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z — Google (@Google) December 11, 2020

The new set of animals that were introduced includes Beagle, Border Collie, Bulldog, Cane Corso, Chihuahua, Coyote, Dachshund, Doberman, Donkey, Fennec fox, German Shepherd, Giraffe, Hamster, Hippo, Kitten, Milk Cow, Ox, Pig, Pitbull, Ragdoll, Red panda, Siberian Husky, Sphynx Cat, Welsh Corgi and Zebra.

How to View Animals in 3D on Your Phone

Open Google on your phone

Search for an animal from the list mentioned above

If a 3D result is available, tap View in 3D View in 3D

To interact with the 3D result in AR, tap View in your space

You can move the animals around, and can expand it to 1000%. You can also share these 3D animals on social media platforms. Google’s 3D collection includes various other characters as well.

They had also included Easter egg for Easter Sunday with an Easter bunny to its 3D animals' collection. Some of the other animals which were already present in the list include tiger, alligator, brown bear, dog, cheetah, emperor penguin, horse and lion. Recently, it added Halloween characters like a hot dog, black cat, german shepherd, jack-o-lantern, and human skeleton to its 3D collection.

