Twitter, the microblogging and social networking service, plans to launch 'Spaces' globally next month. The company reportedly made this announcement in a public Twitter Space audio room on Wednesday. Twitter Spaces is a Clubhouse app-like feature that allows users to join or host voice chats on the platform. Twitter Testing Audio Chat Tool ‘Spaces’ on Android in India.

We’re working on something we think you’ll love — Twitter Spaces! Still in test mode but rolling out soon. Here’s a peek at what everybody’s talking about... pic.twitter.com/KMXzmKzbDp — Twitter (@Twitter) March 11, 2021

The company started testing this feature in December last year and it was made available in a small feedback group in early January 2021. With this feature, Twitter aims at striking voice-based conversation on the platform. With the help of this feature, users can create a 'Space' and their followers can join to participate in a conversation.

Twitter Spaces (Photo Credits: Twitter Spaces)

Anyone on Twitter can listen to the conversation, though only the host can control who gets to speak. It is important to note that only 10 people can speak in a 'Space' at a time. Twitter Spaces was previously available on iOS but now, the feature will be rolled out on Android as well.

