New Delhi, January 11: Vivo has officially launched Vivo X100 series on January 4. The series includes the Vivo X100 Pro and the Vivo X100. As the latest devices from the smartphone manufacturer, the Vivo X100 series is notable for its advanced camera technology and advanced features.

With the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro, users can expect to explore new and advanced features. The Vivo X100 series is expected to deliver feature rich and performance oriented flagship smartphones. HP Introduces New Gaming Laptop ‘OMEN 16’ Powered by 14th Generation Intel i7 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU; Check Details.

Vivo X100 Pro Specifications:

Vivo X100 Pro boasts a 50MP main camera equipped with the Sony IMX989 Sensor with OIS capability. It features a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 50MP ZEISS APO Floating Telephoto Camera. The Vivo X100 Pro is expected to deliver high performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor. It boasts a 16GB of RAM+ 512GB storage. The smartphone is powered by a 5400mAh battery and runs on Funtouch OS 14. The display of Vivo X100 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2800 × 1260 (FHD+). This screen supports a capacitive multi-touch screen, which is expected to be responsive for navigation and interaction.

Vivo X100 Specifications:

Vivo X100, while sharing the same innovative technology as its Pro variant, comes with a slightly different set of specifications. It features a dual-cell series connection design for its battery, with a capacity of 5000 mAh. The Vivo X100 comes with a 50MP Sony IMX920 with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) main camera, a 50MP wide-angle autofocus lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. The front-facing camera is a 32MP for taking selfies and video calls. Samsung Opens Galaxy Experience Spaces To Celebrate the New Era of Galaxy Innovation Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked on January 17.

Vivo X100 Pro and Vivo X100 Price:

Vivo X100 Pro is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. The Vivo X100 comes in two variants: the 12GB + 256GB model at Rs 63,999 and the 16GB + 512GB version at Rs 69,999. Customers can also benefit from attractive discount offers and no-cost EMI options by visiting the official website, making the purchase more accessible.

