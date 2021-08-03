We live in such a technologically-driven world where almost everything is now digital. From booking movie tickets to shopping, from attending meetings to groceries, almost everything is now being practised digitally. Several developed countries are now experiencing this digital life, while some are still adapting to this technology. India is one such nation that is following digital footprints. The government of India, under the Digital India Initiative, has launched several services for the welfare of the citizens and the DigiLocker app is one of them. Kotak Mahindra Bank Users Can Now Update Their Correspondence Address via DigiLocker.

What is DigiLocker? DigiLocker is an Indian digitization online service provided by the government that provides an account in the cloud to every Aadhaar holder to access vital certificates/documents like vehicle registration, driving license among others, from the original issuers of these certificates. Every DigiLocker account holder gets 1GB of cloud space to upload all his/her documents in it. In this article, we have demonstrated how the DigiLocker app works.

1. Head over to Google Play Store, or Apple App Store to download and install the DigiLocker app on your smartphone by searching it on the search bar.

2. After the successful installation, tap on 'Sign up' and this can only be done by entering your Aadhaar number in the required field.

3. Once you Enter your Aadhaar number, you will come across two options to proceed further. The first one will be 'Use OTP' and the second one will be 'Use Fingerprint'.

4. If you select the OTP option, then you will receive an OTP on your Aadhaar registered mobile number. Enter the received OTP in the required field and click on 'Verify'

5. After the successful verification, you will be prompted to create a username and password.

6. If you choose the 'Use Fingerprint' option, then you will need an Aadhaar approved biometric device to scan your fingerprint. Next, you will need to select the type of device you will use and select the check-box to proceed further.

7. Place your finger on the scanning device. After the successful validation of your fingerprint, you will be prompted to create a username and password.

8. Now, enter your desired username, password to log in to the DigiLocker app and you are good to go.

9. To upload any document, click on 'Uploaded Documents' and tap on 'Upload'.

10. Choose the location of your file and select it. After the selection, tap on 'Open' and your document file will be uploaded and visible in the 'Uploaded Documents' section.

