What Is FaceApp? Here’s How Does the Application Change Your Gender Appearance? Check Out Netizens Going Berserk Transforming Their Photos on Social Media

If your social media feed is full of older, younger or gender-swapped photos of your friends, relax, you are not alone freaking out! It is instead the beauty of an app that is making ‘gender change’ on photos possible. This a popular photo editor app that can entirely change your appearance with the press of a button. Almost everyone on social media, who came across this app, is trying the filter changing themselves into man or woman, and the transformation on the picture is done beautifully. It is so realistic! So what is FaceApp? And how you can you transform yourself into a man or woman with the application? In this article, we brief you up on how to use the application that is making social media users insane. Besides, we are including pictures of netizens transforming their appearance and going berserk about this app.

What is FaceApp?

FaceApp is the application that allows you to experiment with your photos and selfies to how you would like a man or a woman. It can create realistic pictures of your transformation. The app is available on both Android and iOS – you can download it directly from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. FaceApp Raises Security Concerns As Russian Aging App Uses Personal Photos to Make You Look Old.

Look at the Transformation!

It is important to note here that the app is not new. FaceApp had become a viral trend, about a year ago, when users used it to look more of their age, as their grandfather or grandmother. Thanks to the artificial intelligence, the version of the opposite sex, adding beard, robust features, makeup and even eyelashes.

Mind Blowing!

tried face app on @cjcansino, all i can say is daaaamn cj u look so gooood pic.twitter.com/JSf4yN6JVj — cj (@cjyansonn) June 19, 2020

Woah

Where are the simps now pic.twitter.com/haq8NFlSEs — shitbag (@hahahaharshit) June 18, 2020

How to Use FaceApp?

FaceApp allows you to edit both new selfie photos taken within the app’s camera and older photos; you have already got on your phone.

You can select a photo by pressing ‘All Photos’ or line your face up to take an image within the app’s camera.

The image you select will start off on a filter called ‘original.’ But when you scroll right, you will have a variety of sub-menus that you can play around with.

From getting old to the one everyone is looking for RN—gender change. Click in the ‘Genre’ tab, within ‘Editor.’

Choose the sex you want, and the app will process the image on your servers.

Save the result to share the photo on social media.

All photos will be saved with the FaceApp watermark.

It seems to use it. Try the app; you might like it too. According to reports, FaceApp accumulates more than 100 million downloads on Google Play with a high average of positive ratings: 4.7 stars. The app has been in the Android store since 2017, but it has been renewed to balance the options it offers for free. Yes, you can download and use FaceApp for free within the application.

