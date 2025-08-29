Mumbai, August 29: Mukesh Ambani partnered with Meta and Google to bring artificial intelligence to India and global enterprises. Reliance chairman and MD highlighted the need for AI and the company's transformation into a deep-tech enterprise. He said that Reliance Intelligence was through with four missions. All four missions were to transform the adoption of artificial intelligence in India.

Mukesh Ambani also announced Jio Frames during Reliance's 48th AGM (Annual General Meeting). It is a new smart wearable device that will support multiple Indian languages. Customers with this device can interact with it hands-free and in their native languages with the AI voice assistant. They can talk and get guidance related to different topics. Reliance Jio Frames has been designed to help Indians in their daily lives, work, and play. Mukesh Ambani Says India Uniquely Positioned to Lead New Era of AI and Genomics, Reliance to Focus on Nation’s Mission to Ensure Abundance and Affordability for All.

What is Reliance Intelligence? Know Key Details Here

The first mission of Reliance Intelligence will focus on building next-gen AI infrastructure in India. It will include building gigawatt-scale and AI-ready data centres. They will be powered by green energy and engineered for training and interference on a national scale, said the company. The second mission will focus on partnering with global tech companies to bring the technology to them.

In the third mission, the company will focus on AI services for Indian consumers, small businesses, enterprises, and other sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and more. These AI-based solutions will likely be provided at affordable rates to every Indian. The fourth mission will focus on skilling people in artificial intelligence, research, and engineering. Mukesh Ambani announced Riya, an AI-based voice assistant that helps users navigate content on their streaming devices.

What is Jio Frames? Here's What You Should Know

Jio Frames is Reliance's new smart glasses, unveiled during the 48th AGM. Besides offering voice-activated assistance in multiple languages, it lets people capture HD photos and videos. It can also be used to do live streaming and store multimedia on Jio AI Cloud. Reliance Jio Frame users can also get book summaries, travel information, and guidance on how to cook on the go—all by interacting with voice. Reliance Jio IPO Date: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio Will Launch Its Initial Public Offering in First Half of 2026.

Jio Frames smartglasses will also allow users to listen to music and podcasts, make calls, and attend meetings. The device comes with open-ear speakers that deliver clear audio and also help users focus on their surroundings.

