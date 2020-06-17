What Is SnapTube? Android Phone Users Warned Against This ‘Scam App’ That Drains Money From Users’ Bank Account Without Their Knowledge

Given the current global situation, everyone is spending an increasing amount of time on their phones, more than ever. Be it scrolling down to social media platforms or exploring various apps; users are hooked on their cell phones. But Android phone users might just have to rethink before downloading certain apps. According to reports, millions of Android users are being warned to delete an app that could allegedly drain their bank accounts without their knowledge. Called SnapTube, it allows users to download videos from YouTube and Facebook. It may sound alright for now, but a report stated that the 40 million people who have downloaded the app could end up paying a high price. Users are warned against this app, which has been termed as ‘scam app.’ Google Duo App Increases Group Video User Limit From 12 to 32 Participants.

UpStreamSystems, a tech company that provides users with affordable and secure access to digital services, did a study which found about 29,000 malicious apps. The data demonstrate that nine out of ten top malicious apps of 2020 were at some point, available on Google Play. Significantly, the researchers for the study highlight a troublesome app called Snaptube. “The most troublesome app to date in 2020 is Snaptube, a video downloader app that has been downloaded more than 40 million times worldwide,” states the study. Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms on Its Video Chat Device Portal.

The report further recalled that in 2019 Upstream’s Secure-D platform logged 70 million fraudulent transactions through the same app. In 2020, the Snaptube app was responsible for 30 million fraudulent transactions. Although, Google has reportedly deleted the app from Play Store, Upstream reported that it is still available through many third-party app stores.

Uswitch reports that Snaptube has been labelled ‘fleeceware’ and would take advantage of linked credit or debit cards in the Play Store. The company offers a free trial period, and then forgetful users will not cancel the subscription, and that is how the company will earn a profit. If you have downloaded Snaptube, based on the studies, we would advise you to delete it from your smartphone immediately. You can also cancel the subscription, if you are not happy with it.

