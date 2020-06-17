Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

What Is SnapTube? Android Phone Users Warned Against This ‘Scam App’ That Drains Money From Users’ Bank Account Without Their Knowledge

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 12:38 PM IST
A+
A-
What Is SnapTube? Android Phone Users Warned Against This ‘Scam App’ That Drains Money From Users’ Bank Account Without Their Knowledge
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Given the current global situation, everyone is spending an increasing amount of time on their phones, more than ever. Be it scrolling down to social media platforms or exploring various apps; users are hooked on their cell phones. But Android phone users might just have to rethink before downloading certain apps. According to reports, millions of Android users are being warned to delete an app that could allegedly drain their bank accounts without their knowledge. Called SnapTube, it allows users to download videos from YouTube and Facebook. It may sound alright for now, but a report stated that the 40 million people who have downloaded the app could end up paying a high price. Users are warned against this app, which has been termed as ‘scam app.’ Google Duo App Increases Group Video User Limit From 12 to 32 Participants. 

UpStreamSystems, a tech company that provides users with affordable and secure access to digital services, did a study which found about 29,000 malicious apps. The data demonstrate that nine out of ten top malicious apps of 2020 were at some point, available on Google Play. Significantly, the researchers for the study highlight a troublesome app called Snaptube. “The most troublesome app to date in 2020 is Snaptube, a video downloader app that has been downloaded more than 40 million times worldwide,” states the study. Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms on Its Video Chat Device Portal. 

The report further recalled that in 2019 Upstream’s Secure-D platform logged 70 million fraudulent transactions through the same app. In 2020, the Snaptube app was responsible for 30 million fraudulent transactions. Although, Google has reportedly deleted the app from Play Store, Upstream reported that it is still available through many third-party app stores.

Uswitch reports that Snaptube has been labelled ‘fleeceware’ and would take advantage of linked credit or debit cards in the Play Store. The company offers a free trial period, and then forgetful users will not cancel the subscription, and that is how the company will earn a profit. If you have downloaded Snaptube, based on the studies, we would advise you to delete it from your smartphone immediately. You can also cancel the subscription, if you are not happy with it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Scam App SnapTube SnapTube SnapTube App SnapTube App on Play Store SnapTube Fraud SnapTube on Android Phone SnapTube on Google Play Store What is SnapTube
You might also like
Samsung Galaxy A21s With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India From Rs 16,499; Check Availability
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s With 48MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India From Rs 16,499; Check Availability
Google Duo App Increases Group Video User Limit From 12 to 32 Participants
Technology

Google Duo App Increases Group Video User Limit From 12 to 32 Participants
Apple Takes Down TikTok-Like Chinese Video App Zynn From The App Store
Technology

Apple Takes Down TikTok-Like Chinese Video App Zynn From The App Store
Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms on Its Video Chat Device Portal
Technology

Facebook Launches Messenger Rooms on Its Video Chat Device Portal
Google Meet Now Available on Android & iOS Smartphones
Technology

Google Meet Now Available on Android & iOS Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Technology

Samsung Galaxy A21s With a 5,000mAh Battery Launching Today in India; Prices, Features & Specifications
Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event
Technology

Oppo Find X2 & Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Oppo Find X2 Series Launch Event
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Technology

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Likely To Be Priced Under Rs 65,000 Bracket
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement