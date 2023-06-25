San Francisco, June 25: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new white action bar for Android beta. According to WABetaInfo, the white action bar will achieve greater alignment with Material Design 3 principles, by transitioning to a white colour scheme.

The platform also plans to introduce a darker action bar when using the dark theme. Additionally, the status bar will still be configured using the old green colour. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Rolling Out Large Stickers on Windows Beta.

The decision to redesign the action bar colour is likely influenced by the users' feedback, showing the commitment to meet user expectations and preferences, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out new icons for communities and their linked groups on Android beta. With the new update, a megaphone icon with the community icon positioned behind it is displayed for the community announcement group. WhatsApp Feature Update: Messaging Platform May Soon Add Meta Quest Compatibility on Android Beta.

Also, the group associated with that community follows the same concept, with the community icon always showing behind the group icon. These new changes will help users easily identify communities and their linked groups directly from the chat list.

