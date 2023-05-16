Delhi, May 16: WhatsApp has added yet another feature for private chats. The new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature is designed to make private conversations even more private with an extra layer of security.

Most smartphones carry a lot of private information and personal photos/ videos. Anyone with access to your device can see this private data. When sharing a phone with a friend/ family member, they might end up seeing an unwanted personal/ group chat. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform To Introduce Group Calling Feature in macOS.

Now, the new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature takes a chat out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder. This folder can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. The contents of that chat are automatically hidden in notifications as well.

WhatsApp has also announced that it plans to add more options for Chat Lock in the coming weeks. This includes custom passwords and lock features on companion devices. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Broadcast Channels To Offer Verified Checkmarks, Follower Count, and More, Here's All You Need To Know.

How To Lock Chats With Password or Fingerprint ID to Protect Private Conversations

To use the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature, tap the name of a person or group and select the lock option. To see these chats, you will need to pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric.

You can access the new feature by downloading the latest version of WhatsApp available on the App Store or Google Play Store. The feature is available with WhatsApp for Android version 2.23.10.71 and WhatsApp for iOS version 2.23.9.77.

