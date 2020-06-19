New Delhi, June 19: WhatsApp, the most widely used social media messaging application, reported a glitch on Friday as several users reported that the app is down. The users, in their online complaints, claimed that the last seen online status has malfunctioned. The users are not able to change their last seen setting, which has raised fears of privacy breach. What Is FaceApp? Here’s How Does the Application Change Your Gender Appearance.

According to Down Detector, the independent outage monitor, the WhatsApp down reports has dramatically risen across the world over past two hours. At least 4,000 claims of WhatsApp downs were recorded by the time preliminary reports emerged.

Among those users who are facing glitches, 73 per cent are facing issues with the last seen feature, whereas, around 27 percent are unable to use WhatsApp due to connection issues.

Several WhatsApp users took to Twitter to ask fellow netizens if they are also facing glitches with their messaging application. "Unable to use the last seen feature. I never changed it and why can't be it set to visible again? (sic)," asked one micro-blogger. Apart from the last seen status, the feature which shows whether the user is "online" or "typing" was also know visible.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 11:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).