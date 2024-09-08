New Delhi, September 8: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly preparing to introduce a feature that will notify users of draft messages. The new WhatsApp feature is expected to enhance the messaging experience by making it easier for users to pause while composing a message and return to it later. The draft message feature is currently in development and could soon be available in upcoming updates. The upcoming feature is expected to provide WhatsApp users with a convenient way to manage their conversations.

As per a report of Times of India, WhatsApp will soon roll out the draft message feature. The feature can be useful for users who might be interrupted while typing or need more time to think about their responses. The feature is currently being tested by Android beta users. Users will receive notifications about unfinished drafts directly from the chats list. It will likely make it more convenient to manage and keep track of unsent messages. It can be a helpful update that is expected to make it easier for users to compose and manage their messages within the app. Meta Will Soon Allow 3rd-Party Services in WhatsApp and Messenger for Users in European Union.

In the past, it was difficult to know if a message was left unfinished, and users had to manually check each conversation. The upcoming feature is expected to identify chats with unfinished messages. The feature, called the draft message feature will highlight unsent messages directly in the chat list. It means that WhatsApp users can spot which chats have drafts that need to be completed. WhatsApp New Features: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Testing ‘GIPHY Sticker Search’ and ‘Status Update – Viewer List’ Features; Check Details.

The feature will help users to avoid the risk of missing or forgetting important unsent messages. Chats with drafts are expected to be prioritised at the top of the conversations list, based on their most recent draft activity. It means that users can quickly see which chats have unfinished messages and give them the attention they need.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2024 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).