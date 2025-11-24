San Francisco, November 24: WhatsApp has rolled out a new experimental feature for iOS users to offer seamless profile switching. The Meta-owned platform has introduced a “multi-account” feature for iOS beta testers, and it will be rolled out to end users in the future. With this update, WhatsApp users can easily manage various account details and profiles, along with chat history and notifications, separately for each account.

WhatsApp’s new multi-account feature will help those who have more than one account on the platform and are unable to manage them effectively on iOS. Previously, users were limited in multi-account functionality and relied on third-party applications to complete required functions. However, they can now seamlessly manage two profiles without needing such external support. Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Begins: Nothing Phone 3 Becomes 1st To Get Latest Android 16-Based Update, Check Out Other Eligible Devices and Timeline; Know Key Features.

WhatsApp Allows Personal and Work Chats in Same App

As per a report by Financial Express, WhatsApp rolled out this new feature this week, allowing the users to get enhanced flexibility. Initially, the feature is available to WhatsApp iOS beta users for testing and after that, it will be available to final users. The users can link their second WhatsApp account effortlessly within the app and enjoy run it independently with its separate backup, chats and privacy tweaks. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Now Allows Users To Sort 'Following' Feed by ‘Most Recent’ and ‘Popular’ Options.

The report mentioned that each WhatsApp account would maintain isolated histories, media settings, and notifications. This allows users to manage alerts without mix-ups. Furthermore, WhatsApp has integrated the built-in App Lock, which requires Face ID, Passcode, or Touch ID to access the profiles.

