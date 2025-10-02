New Delhi, October 2: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new update for iOS users that brings a streamlined experience to the Calls tab. The Meta-owned platform is introducing features that allow users to start calls, schedule conversations, and use the dialer directly within the same section. The WhatsApp feature will help to reduce the need to switch across different menus and make the calling features easier to access.

The update also aligns the iOS version, which is already available on Android. WhatsApp intends to offer a consistent experience for all users by creating a unified call hub across both platforms. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is gradually releasing a new feature that enhances accessibility within the Calls tab. Following the rollout of the latest WhatsApp for iOS 25.27.73 update on the App Store, the platform is reportedly introducing a new feature to improve accessibility and interaction within the Calls tab. Perplexity AI Plans Engineering Hub in India: CEO Aravind Srinivas Considers Bengaluru or Hyderabad for Expansion.

The WhatsApp feature is currently available for a limited number of iOS users. The update introduces a unified call hub for users who have installed the latest version of the app from the App Store. WhatsApp is reportedly taking a phased approach to ensure smooth performance and stability of the new feature. More iOS users are expected to receive the feature in the coming weeks. Samsung Project Moohan: Samsung ‘Galaxy XR’ Pre-Registration To Begin Soon, Launch Expected on October 21; Check Details.

The updated interface offers a new layout by offering all call functions in a single hub. iOS users will be able to initiate calls, schedule upcoming conversations, and open the dialer from the Calls tab. The updated shortcut now supports adding, deleting, or rearranging favourites lists. By integrating favourites into the call hub, WhatsApp has reduced extra steps for allowing quicker access to important contacts. Users can also mark contacts or groups as favourites to enable one-tap calling, similar to a speed dial option.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

