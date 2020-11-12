Washington, November 12: Youtube users across the world complained of a massive outage as they were not able to access the video-sharing platform. After being down for several hours, Youtube tweeted in its latest updated saying-"And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption." Youtube further confirmed that the issue has been fixed across all devices and YouTube services, and thanked people for people patient with them.

Youtube in its earlier tweet has confirmed that they are aware of the problem and are working on a fix. However irate users took to Twitter to share their experience using the hashtag #YoutubeDown. Youtube Down: Users Across the World Report Massive Outage, Video Sharing Platform Says 'It Is Working to Fix Problems'.

Here's what Youtube tweeted:

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

A similar issue of Youtube services being down was reported a few months back when people were not able to access the videos as they kept buffering. No other details have been shared by Youtube about the problem which took place today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).