Moscow, November 28: A 55-year-old Russian man, Dmitry Ukhin, tragically bled to death after being scratched by his pet cat, Styopka, in the Kirishi district of the Leningrad region on November 22, according to local reports.

Ukhin, who suffered from diabetes and poor blood clotting, found Styopka after the cat had gone missing for two days. Shortly after bringing the cat home, Styopka severely scratched Ukhin’s leg, causing a torn vein. His pre-existing conditions, including high blood pressure, worsened the situation. Pig Attack in Russia: 17-Year-Old Girl Mauled to Death on Family Smallholding; Probe Launched.

Realising the bleeding was uncontrollable, Dmitry called a neighbour for assistance. The neighbour, who attempted first aid, reported that emergency services took too long to arrive. Unfortunately, by the time medical help reached the scene, Dmitry had succumbed to blood loss. Vladimir Shklyarov Dies: Russian Ballet Star Passes Away Aged 39 After Falling From Fifth-Floor Balcony.

A police source told local media, “The man called emergency services at around 11 pm, reporting severe bleeding from a torn vein caused by a cat scratch.” Forensic experts are still determining the exact cause of death, but Dmitry’s health conditions and delayed medical response likely contributed to the fatal outcome.

Dmitry’s wife, Natalya, who was not home during the incident, confirmed the details and described Styopka as a gentle pet fond of outdoor wandering. The fate of the cat remains unclear.

The case highlights the potential risks of pet-related injuries for individuals with underlying health conditions. Similar incidents have occurred globally, including a recent case in Faridabad, India, where a man underwent an 11-hour surgery after his pet pitbull bit off most of his ear.

