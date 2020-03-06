Coronavirus in China: Hubei, Where Disease Epicentre Wuhan is Located, Opens First Rehab For COVID-19-Cured Patients

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, March 6: The Hubei province in China, which has been the worst-hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, has opened its first rehabilitation facility for patients cured of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The rehab work began on Thursday at the Hubei Provincial Hospital of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in Central China, the official release stated. Wuhan city, the capital of Hubei, has been the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic. According to a press release by the National Health Commission of China, the facility is necessary as patients, who were diagnosed and treated with severe cases, will need time for their pulmonary functions (related to lungs) to recover.

To avoid cross-infection, the rehab outpatient facility also provides online diagnosing and prescribing services, as well as the delivery of medicines. The official release states that the duration of the clinic's operation will depend on the needs of patients. Coronavirus Outbreak: In a First, China Reports No New Cases in Hubei Outside Epicentre Wuhan.

Tong Xiaolin, an academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences and head of the treatment group of the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said the facility is necessary as COVID-19 patients, especially the severe cases, may have symptoms of fatigue, ache and lack of appetite after being discharged from the hospital. The treatment plans include not only orthodox TCM therapies like herbal medication, acupuncture and Tuina, a type of therapeutic massage, but guidance and psychological intervention.

According to Xiao Mingzhong, associate consultant physician at the infectious disease department of the Hubei Provincial Hospital of TCM, the rehab clinic has an outpatient appointment system which will make personalized treatment plans for patients.

As of Friday, the deaths outside China were recorded in Italy (148), Iran (107), South Korea (42), Japan (12), the US (11), France (seven), Spain (three), Iraq (two), Hong Kong (two), Australia (two), the UK (one), Switzerland (one), San Marino (one), Taiwan (one), Thailand (one) and the Philippines (one).