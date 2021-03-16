Stockholm, March 16: Sweden Health Authorities on Tuesday suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s AZN.L vaccine against COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. The development came a day after France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Slovenia, Cyprus, Portugal had also stopped administering AstraZeneca’s vaccine against the deadly virus over blood clot concerns.

“The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency’s investigation into suspected side effects is done,” reported the global news agency Reuters quoting the Swedish Health Agency as Saying. WHO: Vaccine Rollout Unaffected by Concerns over AstraZeneca.

The decision to stop the use of AstraZeneca was taken by the Swedish Authorities after the country reported 10 cases of blood clots and one case of low levels of platelets among its residents who were administered the dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Notably, Sweden’s neighbouring countries, including Denmark and Norway, had also reported similar cases after the vaccine was given. WHO: Countries May Still Use AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Here Is The List Of Countries Which Suspended The Use of AstraZeneca:

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is yet to take the decision on the vaccine. EU member countries Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Romania, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, the Netherlands and non-EU countries Norway and Iceland have already fully or partially suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is still conducting its safety review of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as several European countries have suspended the use of this jab following reports that some recipients developed blood clots and died after being inoculated. Globally, 263 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide, 81 of them in clinical trials, according to the WHO.

