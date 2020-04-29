Kim Jong Un is 'Social Distancing' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Latest Theory on North Korean Leader After 'Death' Rumours

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-Un (Photo Credit: File/PTI)

Washington, April 29: Days after media reports claimed the "death" of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un following surgery complications, a latest theory on the totalitarian leader says that he is alive but avoiding public exposure. The most recent reports, carried by news outlets in the West, claim that Kim is practising "social-distancing" in view of the coronavirus pandemic. What Would Happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un Died.

The Workers' Part of Korea - which is headed by Kim - issued social-distancing orders on April 11, after a spurt of coronavirus cases were recorded across the world. While the opaque system in Pyongyang has led to "no coronavirus" cases being reported from North Korea, the country has confirmed to have quarantined scores of individuals. Kim Jong Un Death Hoax: Is North Korea's Supreme Leader Dead? Photoshopped Image of Kim Jong Il's Funeral Goes Viral.

The official media released issued from Pyongyang last week said thousands were quarantined, and hundreds among them gradually released after 740 samples taken for testing were found negative. "There are zero coronavirus cases here," said the statement issued via the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to North Korean defectors and experts, the claim of zero COVID-19 cases is untrue. The United States' top general based in South Korea was reported as saying by Bloomberg that he was "fairly certain" of coronavirus cases in the North. Kim Jong Un's Health Status Unknown, China Fuels Speculations by Sending Team of Medics to North Korea.

What further fuels the theory around coronavirus pandemic is the team of medical experts sent from China in the past week. The Chinese delegation, comprising of the country's liaison department and top doctors, was earlier linked to the health complications being reportedly faced by Kim following a cardiovascular surgery.

Reports are not predicting that the Chinese delegation of medics was sent to North Korea in assisting the country to address the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump categorically denied the possibility of Kim's death in his press briefing on Tuesday. While claiming that he has a "fairly good idea" on his condition, Trump said that he cannot speak about it in the public. " "I don't want to comment on it. I just wish him well," he added.