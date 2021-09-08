London, September 8: A 32-year-old man from Darlington in England, who killed a woman during "rough" sex, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in jail. The incident took place in February this year. Sam Pybus, who was married, pleaded guilty to murder and admitted that he had killed Sophie Moss by applying pressure to her neck during "consensual rough" sex, The Guardian reported. UK Shocker: Mother, Boyfriend Kill Her Daughter After She Interrupts During Sex.

Pybus told the investigators that he had gone to Moss's house to have sex on February 6 after his wife slept. He said that he was heavily drunk and had little recollection of what had happened. He added that he must have strangled Moss but couldn’t remember doing so. When he woke up in morning on February 7, he claimed, he found her naked and unresponsive. Sex Racket Case Busted in UK, 19 Men Arrested For Child Sexual Abuse.

According to The Guardian report, Pybus did not call for medical help. Instead, he went to his car and thought about about what to do for 15 minutes before surrendering at the Darlington police station. Moss was living alone at that time and her children were living with their father. Apart from having consensual sex with Pybus on and off, she was in relationship with another man.

A postmortem confirmed that she had died of strangulation. After the postmortem, the pathologist said her injuries "do not suggest either very prolonged or very forceful strangulation or strangulation which was actively resisted". Prosecutor told the court that Pybus claimed sex between him and Moss was "always rough and that he would dominate her during their sexual activity but that he would never go so far as to hurt her".

She would enjoy and encourage him to put "mild pressure" to her neck during intercourse, the prosecutor added. The sentencing did not go well with women rights activists. "It seems that strangling a woman to death is still viewed in law as an unfortunate accident, rather than terrible serious violence," a spokeswoman from We Can’t Consent To This, which campaigns against the use of “rough sex” defences in cases involving violence against women and girls, was quoted as saying.

