Mogadishu, October 15: More than 10 Somali soldiers were killed in an ambush on Thursday. According to reports, Somali Army personnel suffered casualties when Al-Shabaab Islamist fighters ambushed them, reported global news agency AFP. The soldiers were ambushed near a southern village.

According to the AFP report, several Somali soldiers were also injured in the attack. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. Among the deceased was a commander in charge. Somalia: Al-Shabab Terror Group Attack on Beachside Hotel in Mogadishu, 16 Killed, Dozens Injured.

“The soldiers were travelling with two military vehicles when ambushed near Afgoye. More than 10 soldiers, including the commander in charge, were killed,” reported the news agency Colonel Mohamed Hassan, a Somali military officer. Somalia: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Storm Elite Hotel in Mogadishu.

Last month, at least seven al-Shabab fighters were killed in fierce fighting with Somali National Army (SNA) in the southern town of Awdhigle in Lower Shabelle. Several terrorists were also injured in the clashes.

