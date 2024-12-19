Mumbai, December 19: A 52-year-old school principal in the United Kingdom has been found guilty of "unacceptable professional conduct" after she failed to stop students from engaging in sexual activity during a skiing trip. The alleged incident occurred in 2017 when the students went on a ski trip to Switzerland. It is learned that the principal, identified as Justine Drury, who worked at CP Riverside School in Nottingham, was in charge of an excursion trip.

Students Engaged in Sex, Drinking and Shoplifting During Skiing Trip

According to a report in BBC, besides having sex during the skiing trip, the students also indulged in drinking and shoplifting. It is also learned that teenagers allegedly had sex "on multiple occasions" during their trip to Switzerland. Banning the principal for failing to stop the students, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said that Justine Drury failed to get parental consent for students who attended the excursion trip. UK Shocker: Man Rapes Unconscious Mother of 3 Repeatedly Until She Dies, Jailed For Life.

The TRA also stated that the principal "did not take sufficient steps to reduce the risk of inappropriate behaviour by pupils". As per the misconduct panel, Justine Drury's prohibition order will be reviewed after five years. During the hearing, it was also found that Drury was the principal of the since September 2015. After several allegations were made in 2017 about incidents from the skiing trip, the same were referred to the TRA in December 2018.

School Principal Banned Despite Students Not Being Witness

The panel also found that sexual activity had more likely taken place throughout the course of the skiing trip in Switzerland. It was also discovered that the students were left unsupervised in their bedrooms, and one of the three staff members was an apprentice. The panel found Drury guilty, although none of the students who attended the skiing trip were witnesses or provided statements during the hearing. UK Shocker: Doctor ‘Chokes’ Woman During Sex, Sends Photos and Videos of Sexual Acts With Other Women to Her; Probe Ordered.

The misconduct panel also stated Justine Drury failed to disclose the full scope of the incidents. They also learned that one incident involved students allegedly stealing knives from a hotel kitchen.

