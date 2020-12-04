New Delhi, December 4: The US President-Elect Joe Biden on Thursday took to Twitter and announced that once the COVID-19 vaccine gets approval it will be administered to all the citizens without any cost. Biden said that he and the Vice-President elect Kamala Harris will ensure that the vaccine is distributed in an equitable and efficient manner. Biden tweeted, "Once a vaccine is ready and approved,@KamalaHarris and I are going to ensure it’s distributed equitably, efficiently, and free of charge to every American." Joe Biden Ask Americans to Commit 100 Days of Mask-Wearing, One of His First Acts as US President.

The Democrat had earlier ask the US citizens to wear masks for his first 100 days in office. "Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction" in COVID-19 cases, Biden said. He recently asked Anthony Fauci, top infectious diseases expert in the country, to join his administration and lead his team of medical experts against the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci and incumbent US President Donald Trump had a fall-out for their approaches to deal with the outbreak. US Records More Than 210,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Read the Tweet Here:

Once a vaccine is ready and approved, @KamalaHarris and I are going to ensure it’s distributed equitably, efficiently, and free of charge to every American. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 3, 2020

The US remains struggling with increasing COVID-19 cases. According to the latest update of Johns Hopkins University, there are 14,086,016 cases in the country with 210,000 being reported in last 24 hours. The death toll has crossed 2.75 Lakh. Several cities, including New York, have been staring at the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).