Manhattan, February 12: Shoshana Leffler, a 37-year-old ex-prodigy from the Bronx High School of Science and a city chemistry teacher, resigned last year following an investigation into her alleged inappropriate relationship with a male student at the Manhattan high school where she was employed.

NYPost reported that Leffler, who was once a star student at Bronx High School and a semifinalist in the prestigious Intel Science Talent Search, secured a teaching position with the city Department of Education in 2019 after completing her education at Princeton and NYU. US Shocker: Dispute Over How to Chop Onions Turns Deadly as Man Stabs Girlfriend to Death in Indiana, Arrested.

The investigation began in February 2023 when Leffler was captured on video escorting a 17-year-old male student into a locked bathroom at the High School for Health Careers and Sciences in Manhattan’s Fort George. She was later seen giving the teenager money. The nature of their interaction in the bathroom remains speculative as Leffler resigned from the Department of Education without providing an explanation. US Shocker: Couple Lock 6-Year-Old Daughter in Dog Crate, Feed Her Dog Food in Georgia; Arrested.

Surveillance footage showed Leffler and the student engaging in conversation during school hours. Despite being rebuked by an assistant principal, Leffler continued the conversation in a private room where security cameras could not record them. The two were in the washroom for seven minutes and were filmed leaving separately.

The following day, Leffler was seen handing what appeared to be money to the student in the stairwell. However, investigators found no evidence of contact between Leffler and the boy in the teacher’s phone records.

The student did not testify about the incident, and Leffler quit while the probe was ongoing, refusing to be questioned. As a result, the nature of their relationship remains a mystery.

