Anandabazar.com Felicitates the Changemakers of Society at Bochorer Best 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 2: December 16, 2024, marked a night of celebration, inspiration, and applause at ITC Sonar, as Anandabazar.com hosted the fourth edition of its prestigious Bochorer Best 2024 awards. Presented by CESC and powered by Merlin, this signature event recognised ten extraordinary individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society across diverse fields, from art to entrepreneurship.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Set To Be Dropped for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25, Jasprit Bumrah To Captain India in Sydney: Report.

The Editor Emeritus of the ABP Group, AveekSarkar, invited luminaries from entertainment, politics, and business to celebrate excellence. The event was graced by notable personalities, making it a landmark occasion in Bengal's cultural calendar.

Celebrating Excellence: The Awardees of Bochorer Best 2024

Also Read | Abdulla Khaleel 3-Day India Visit: Maldives Foreign Minister To Arrive in Delhi Today, Meet With EAM S Jaishankar on Cards.

The ten trailblazers, whose achievements were honoured, included:

- Azharuddin Khan, Police Officer, for his exemplary service in ensuring public safety.

- DebolinaSarkar, Scientist, for groundbreaking contributions to science.

- Chandrasekhar Ghosh, Businessman, for transforming financial services with a vision of inclusivity.

- ShreyasiChattopadhyay, Painter, for her artistic brilliance and influence on modern Bengali art.

- Jaya Chattopadhyay, Historian, for her dedication to preserving and interpreting Bengali heritage.

- SoumitrishaKundu, Actress, for her outstanding contributions to the Bengali entertainment industry.

- PreetamBhadra and AraniMukhopadhyay, Chefs, for their culinary innovations that have elevated Bengali cuisine globally.

- RadheShyamGoenka and RadheShyamAgarwal, Businessmen, for their visionary leadership in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

A Star-Studded Affair

The red carpet came alive with the dazzling presence of the Bengali entertainment world's finest, including actors ProsenjitChattopadhyay, SaswataChattopadhyay, Tota Roy Chowdhury, DebolinaDutta, and Sandipta Sen. Acclaimed singers Rupam Islam, Anupam Roy, and Prashmita Paul lent their charm to the evening, while celebrated directors Srijit Mukherjee, ShoojitSircar, and AnikDutta added to the glamour.

The event was also attended by leading politicians such as BratyaBasu, Firhad Hakim, DilipGhosh, and Locket Chattopadhyay, showcasing a unique blend of art and politics coming together to honour societal contributions.

A Collaborative Success

The success of Bochorer Best 2024 was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors - Asian Paints, Taste N Bite, HP Ghosh Hospital, PC Chandra Jewellers, and Sampark Advertising - whose contributions ensured the event was nothing short of spectacular.

Anandabazar.com: A Beacon of Excellence

As Bengal's leading digital news portal, Anandabazar.com continues to captivate millions with its incisive journalism and engaging content. Bochorer Best, the portal's flagship annual event, epitomises its commitment to honouring excellence and fostering inspiration within the community.

This year's Bochorer Best 2024 was a testament to the spirit of perseverance, innovation, and dedication that defines changemakers. It left an indelible mark, inspiring all to strive for greater heights and contribute meaningfully to society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)