Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's Trusted Telecom Partner, today further expanded the IFTV offering to UP East - a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine entertainment for millions of Indians.

BSNL's IFTV brings over 500+ live TV channels, including premium channels, to FTTH users in UP East, free of cost. Following the success of its pilot launch in Puducherry, this marks the first rollout of the service in UP as a pilot for FTTH users. The expansion showcases BSNL's commitment to integrating cutting-edge entertainment into everyday life. This service delivers high-quality entertainment, making digital content easily accessible to all BSNL users, irrespective of their plans; at no cost to all its FTTH customers of UP East.

Why Choose IFTV?

* Unlimited Entertainment: Apart from live TV, enjoy movies, web series, and documentaries in multiple languages, all at no cost.

* Seamless Technology: Powered by BSNL's secure mobile intranet, IFTV ensures uninterrupted streaming with exceptional video quality.

* Future Expansion: After UP East, IFTV will be rolled out to Maharashtra, Bihar & Jharkhand in February 2025, with nationwide availability planned soon. BSNL Chairman and Managing Director A Robert J Ravi I T S, Thought, "With IFTV, through our partners, BSNL is giving every customer the power to access entertainment on the go, 'anytime, anywhere', free of cost, irrespective of the plan they are, making it a perfect alternative to the outdated PRBT systems; by combining cutting-edge technology with top-tier content. BSNL will be one of the first telecom service provider to revolutionize its old PRBT by offering this groundbreaking service."

Co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, Avinash Mudaliar shared, "With new IFTV innovation, we're proud to bring world-class entertainment to BSNL customers across India. Together, we're unlocking the magic of cinema and entertainment across genres, languages, and regions and redefining how BSNL customers experience digital entertainment in India."

Transforming Digital India

With this partnership, OTTplay and BSNL together promote digital inclusion and are responsible for fostering connectivity in rural and urban areas. By combining BSNL's extensive network reach with OTTplay's engaging content, the partnership aims to pave the way for a digitally connected India where every citizen has access to quality services, anytime and anywhere.

OTTplay is India's OTT super app and a pioneering OTT aggregator that uses AI-based recommendations to revolutionize content discovery and consumption. With the introduction of OTTplay Premium, the platform now offers a curated selection of content from 40 premier OTT platforms which are personalized based on each user's unique preferences.

