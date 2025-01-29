PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29: CamPure, a leading brand of environmentally friendly air fresheners and mosquito repellents made from camphor, has unveiled an innovative approach to outdoor advertising, using the brand's iconic cone-shaped fresheners to deliver humorous and topical messages on billboards across major Indian cities.

Centred on the Republic Day parade, CamPure's latest campaign showcases CamPure's air fresheners as "locked and loaded" fragrance missiles ready to freshen the country. The campaign showcases light-hearted content while cleverly incorporating the distinctive design of CamPure's products. This fresh take on advertising not only entertains but reinforces the brand's identity in an impactful manner.

Commenting on the campaign, (name and designation) of CamPure, said, "Our unique cone-shaped freshener lends itself perfectly to creative storytelling. Through this campaign, we aim to connect with urban audiences in a fresh way and bring a smile to their faces while highlighting our commitment to quality. By infusing humour, topicality and creativity into our billboards, we aim to innovate and engage and create memorable experiences for our consumers."

The campaign will focus on high-traffic locations and key consumer hubs, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement. By linking the brand's eco-friendly and multipurpose attributes with culturally relevant themes, CamPure aims to deepen its connection with Indian consumers.

CamPure products, known for their ability to freshen air, repel insects and promote respiratory health, continue to be a trusted choice for lakhs of homes across India. With this new campaign, the brand reinforces its commitment to blending tradition, innovation and sustainability in ways that resonate with modern lifestyles.

