Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 9: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), one of the leading providers of irrigation solutions, has announced a preferential issue of 48,00,000 convertible warrants at a price of Rs72 each to support its growth and operational expansion. The total funds raised through this initiative amount to Rs34.56 crore, with Rs20.88 crore contributed by the promoters through 29,00,000 warrants.

Commenting on the performance Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited said, "We are pleased to announce the strategic preferential issue of 48,00,000 convertible warrants, a significant step toward enhancing our operational framework and driving sustainable growth. This initiative reflects our commitment to operational excellence and our focus on innovation in delivering high-quality irrigation solutions.

This strategic move aligns with our vision of empowering sustainable agriculture through cutting-edge solutions. By optimizing resources and upgrading infrastructure, we aim to enhance our market presence, support agricultural productivity, and contribute to water conservation efforts. With this infusion of capital, we are well-positioned to enhance customer satisfaction, meet evolving market needs, and create lasting value for our stakeholders."

