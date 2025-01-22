SMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: Celebrated Gospel composer Dr. Amit Kamle and his daughter, Adwita Kamle, will release their emotionally uplifting debut father-daughter worship song, "YESHUA," the first song in the Glorify Christ 10 series to a global audience on January 31, 2025 via A.K.International Tourism's official YouTube channel. Yeshua, marking a deeply personal collaboration, the release also coincides with Adwita's birthday, adding a special significance to the occasion.

The creation of "YESHUA" began in 2023 during the Kamle family's visit to the United States. In San Francisco, Dr. Amit Kamle was led by the Holy Spirit, and composed the melody that would later become the heart of the song. The lyrics, penned on the same day, reflect themes of faith, praise, and unwavering devotion.

Returning to India, Dr. Kamle envisioned his daughter Adwita performing the song, drawn to the innocence of her voice, which he felt perfectly suited its simplicity and emotion. However, the journey to recording the song took an unexpected turn. During the studio session, Adwita faced challenges in capturing certain vocal nuances, prompting her father to step into the recording booth to guide her. To everyone's surprise, Dr. Kamle's impromptu vocal rendition not only fit the song flawlessly but also carried a profound emotional depth. Recognizing the beauty of this unplanned collaboration, the family decided to preserve Dr. Kamle's vocals alongside Adwita's, creating a unique father-daughter duet.

Dr. Amit Kamle, who is widely regarded as a Gospel maestro for his compositions, lyrics, and creative direction, spoke about how Gospel singing differs from other musical forms. "It's not about vocal perfection; it's about singing with your heart, mind, and soul for the Living Lord. Gospel music touches listeners not because it is heard but because it is felt," he explained. Reflecting on his unexpected role in the project, he said, "I didn't plan to sing for an audience--I sang for Jesus. God had His plan, and I am grateful for the privilege to serve Him through this song."

For Adwita, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in her musical journey, made even more memorable by her father's involvement. "Singing a song written by Daddy is such a blessing," she shared. "The fact that we're singing it together, and that it's releasing on my birthday, makes it all the more special. 'YESHUA' is a gift to me and everyone who listens to it."

The upcoming music video for "YESHUA" captures the bond between father and daughter, presenting a touching visual narrative of worship and togetherness. The combination of heartfelt lyrics, a poignant melody, and the tender harmonies of Dr. Kamle and Adwita promises to create a lasting impact on listeners, resonating across cultures and generations.

The song's global release is a significant step in contemporary Gospel music, with "YESHUA" exemplifying how faith and music can transcend barriers to connect with people's hearts. Dr. Kamle's long-standing dedication to Gospel music and storytelling continues to shine through this project, inspiring audiences worldwide.

For more information, please visit the Official YouTube: www.youtube.com/akinternationaltourism or https://youtu.be/oq5_IgNEA_s

