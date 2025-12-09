BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 9: In a timely push towards India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Global Risk Management Institute (GRMI), Gurugram, a pioneering institution for specialised postgraduate education in risk management and leadership, is organizing "Reimagining Industry Academic Convergence (RIAC)" Movement on December 11-12, 2025, in Mumbai. This significant 1.5-day event, themed Co-Creating Talent for Atmanirbhar Bharat, will bring together academia, industry leaders, and policymakers to bridge major gaps in education and research, fostering employment-ready talent in line with NITI Aayog's Viksit Bharat vision.

With youth unemployment rising to 14.8% for ages 15-29 in Q2 FY26, nearly three times the national average of 5.2% and 83% of engineering graduates unable to get relevant jobs despite a 72% employability rate, the need for academia-industry collaboration has never been greater. These stark realities, intensified by skill gaps in high-growth industries such as AI and renewables, jeopardise India's demographic dividend and global competitiveness.

RIAC arrives at this critical juncture, supplementing the government's aggressive talent development strategy. The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill 2025, which will potentially merge/restructure the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE into a single regulator to enforce NEP 2020's focus on quality, autonomy, and industry-aligned curricula, is scheduled to be introduced during the present Winter Session of Parliament (December 1-19, 2025).

RIAC, held at SVKM's NMIMS in Vile Parle, goes beyond traditional summits by offering provocative panels, think tanks in Manthan mode, and closed-door conversations to help co-create an executable roadmap for the next 12-36 months. Discussions will focus on the core causes of unemployment, corporate talent pipelines, academic reforms, and policy adjustments such as academic representation on boards all of which directly promote Bharat Vishwa Guru's vision of India as a knowledge superpower.

"We are on the verge of Viksit Bharat, but siloed and sporadic efforts risk squandering our youth's potential," stated Subhashis Nath, CEO and Dean GRMI. "RIAC is a clarion call for collaboration, empowering graduates to drive Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovation and inclusive growth."

The event boasts an illustrious lineup of thought leaders, including:

- Dr. Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog

- Sunil Mehta, Non-Executive Chairman, IndusInd Bank

- Richard Rekhy, Vice Chairman, GT Bharat

- Mukesh Butani, CEO & Promoter, BMR Legal

- Ritu Chawla Kochhar, India Head, Spencer Stuart

Some leaders who are unable to attend the event have still shown their support to the cause by sharing their views, including Naushad Forbes, Co-Chairman of Forbes Marshall, Satyavati Berera, former COO and Partner at PwC India and Shiv Shivkumar, former Chairman and CEO, India Region, PepsiCo. This collaboration will not only enhance employability but also drive long-term growth, paving the way for India's 1.5 million engineering graduates each year and beyond.

