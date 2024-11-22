NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: After the success of the first phase of 'The Missing Beat', a campaign aimed at increasing public awareness on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), HDFC Life has launched the next phase of the campaign, titled 'Second Chance'.

The first digital film of 'The Missing Beat' campaign generated effective results, reaching over 25.4 million views and 46 million impressions, and over 124,000 visits, highlighting the extent of audience engagement for a critical topic - CPR. With 'Second Chance', HDFC Life takes a step further, using storytelling to raise CPR awareness in a relatable way.

In 'Second Chance', viewers follow the story of a corporate employee who experiences a sudden cardiac arrest at an office event. The film captures his journey as he envisions key moments in his life - dreams he has yet to fulfil, milestones he wishes to achieve, and promises that he made to his family.

'Second Chance' seeks to deepen the public conversation about CPR and emphasises the need for an individual to be prepared in every way. It gives an important message that being equipped to save a life and protecting loved ones financially, are dual responsibilities everyone should consider.

Click here to watch the film.

Vishal Subharwal - Group Head Strategy & CMO, HDFC Life, said, "The first phase of our campaign received a phenomenal response, motivating us to go a step further by exploring the personal impact on an individual whose dreams could remain unfulfilled without CPR intervention. In this phase, we see the protagonist in an ethereal realm during a cardiac arrest, getting a glimpse of the future he had planned - his aspirations, milestones, and promises made to loved ones.

Every individual has dreams and to pursue them, one must be prepared in every way - to save a life in a critical moment and to protect loved ones financially. Our hope is that this campaign inspires people to take CPR training seriously and to contribute to the noble cause of saving lives."

Manesh Swamy, Director & Chief Creative Officer - LS Creative at LS Digital, added, "This campaign goes beyond the statistics, bringing to life the emotional reality of a cardiac emergency. We aim to connect with audiences on a personal level, underscoring the value of CPR and the peace of mind life insurance provides. Through this story, we are committed to making India CPR-ready and financially secure."

Cardiac arrest is a growing crisis in India. Around 500,000 to 600,000 lives are lost each year due to cardiac arrest. The awareness of CPR remains extremely low, with fewer than 2% of the population trained in this vital skill.

In the fiscal year 2024, HDFC Life provided coverage to 6.6 crore lives and achieved a 99.5% claim settlement ratio for individual claims, reflecting its dedication to policyholders and their families.

