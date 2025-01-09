To begin 2025 on a healthy note, Saurabh Bothra of Habuild encourages people of all ages to take part in its 21-day free yoga program

Nagpur (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], January 9: In the spirit of the New Year, Nagpur-based startup, Habuild, is all set to make a powerful start by hosting 21 Days of Yoga from January 6 to January 26, 2025. This free initiative is designed to help people build healthy habits while practicing Yoga every day. With over 70 lakh participants already signed up, the event has brought together yoga lovers from across India and over 90 countries around the world. Each year, Habuild brings people together to help them stick to their fitness resolutions with its highly anticipated 21 Days of Yoga program. With the belief that it takes 21 days to form a lasting habit, this initiative focuses on turning yoga into a daily practice, making wellness accessible to all.

At Habuild, consistency is key. The program not only promotes the importance of sticking to healthy routines but also gives participants a chance to truly experience and understand the benefits of yoga through a well-structured and accessible format. By offering the program free of charge, Habuild ensures that individuals from all walks of life, no matter their location, can join and start their wellness journey. This year, with the #HarGharYoga campaign, Habuild is expanding its reach, encouraging families to practice yoga together and create a lasting positive change in their lives. The immense participation in the program, with millions of individuals from across India and more than 90 countries worldwide, reflects how people are uniting from diverse backgrounds to make yoga a lifestyle.

Reflecting on the overwhelming response, Saurabh Bothra, CEO and certified Yoga Instructor at Habuild, said, "It's truly humbling to see how much this program has grown. Our mission to make yoga a household habit is slowly but surely becoming a reality. With so many people joining us this year, we're one step closer to making yoga a permanent part of people's lives. We're thrilled to see participants not only completing the 21-day challenge but continuing their practice into 2025 and beyond."

To make participation as easy as possible, Habuild has integrated WhatsApp for live yoga sessions, providing a seamless and convenient experience for everyone involved. Participants can join the ongoing daily sessions and share their progress by posting videos of the asanas on social media, using hashtags like #HarGharYoga and #21DaysOfYoga.

The 21-day challenge, launched on January 6, has already attracted more than 7 million participants from all over the world. Many have shared their progress with family and friends, further spreading the reach of yoga globally.

