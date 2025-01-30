SMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 30: ManglamPlus Medicity, Jaipur's multi-specialty hospital, is poised to attract medical tourists with advanced technology and affordable pricing.

The hospital has proudly announced a significant milestone, establishing itself as a prominent name in Rajasthan's healthcare sector within just three years. This success is driven by its cost-effective treatments, outstanding patient care, and advanced technology--offered at affordable rates compared to metropolitan hospitals. Following the principle of patient first philosophy and promising the specialised centre of excellence, the hospital has delivered top-notch medical services while setting new benchmarks for affordability.

Manglam Plus Medicity owes its success to the visionary leadership of N.K. Gupta, Chairman of the Manglam Group. "His mission is clear: to bridge the gap in healthcare access by providing patient-centric, high-quality medical services. Aiming at integrating cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, the hospital ensures exceptional health outcomes while maintaining affordability," said director, Neha Gupta adding, "Boosting the prospects of intra state medical tourism, it has further been registering patients from B-towns mostly from UP and Haryana who are choosing jaipur over Delhi for treatment now due to advance technology & care at affordable price

One of ManglamPlus Medicity's standout features is its commitment to affordability which comes without any compromise. The hospital offers high-quality treatments at costs significantly lower than those in metropolitan cities like Delhi, making it a beacon of hope for patients seeking advanced care without financial strain, unit head - Himanshu Pernami informs.

ManglamPlus Medicity is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that cater to diverse medical needs. A few of these facilities include Robotic Surgery which revolutionises surgical precision, this advanced technique minimises recovery time and enhances patient outcomes. Next is advanced Imaging Systems which comes with high-definition imaging tools to ensure accurate diagnoses and treatment planning.

The hospital has comprehensive ICUs with over 100 dedicated critical care beds which are well-prepared to manage emergencies and complex cases. The hospital's Centers of Excellence provide specialised care across various medical disciplines, including cardiac sciences, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, critical care and emergency.

The Cardiac Sciences offer comprehensive cardiac care ranging from diagnostics to advanced interventions such as Complex Angioplasties, orthopedics division is specialized in joint replacement, Spine and trauma surgeries, enabling patients to regain mobility.; Gastroenterology department has expert management to cure gastrointestinal disorders with minimally invasive procedures. Further critical care and emergency Medicine promises 24/7 support for critical cases, ensuring timely and effective interventions.

ManglamPlus Medicity places patients at the centre of its operations, offering customised care plans, personalised treatment strategies tailored to individual needs. It also brings in a difference with collaborative engagement with open communication between patients and healthcare teams to foster trust and transparency.

Further, supportive services are yet another USP here as it ensures a seamless and comforting experience from admission to post-treatment care. Beyond individual patient care, ManglamPlus Medicity actively engages in community initiatives. which includes organising health awareness campaigns to educate the public on preventive measures, free and affordable health check-up drives to promote early detection and treatment and partnerships with local organisations to enhance overall community wellness.

ManglamPlus Medicity exemplifies the best of modern healthcare, combining advanced medical technology with a compassionate, cost-effective approach. As Jaipur's rising star in healthcare, it not only sets high standards in patient care but also challenges the notion that quality medical services must be served to all.

With its focus on innovation, excellence, and affordability, ManglamPlus Medicity is transforming lives and setting a new benchmark in Rajasthan's healthcare sector, said Director, Neha Gupta.

For more details, please visit - https://m2hospital.com/

